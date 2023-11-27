Grab a PS5 disc console with EA Sports FC 24 for £410 and get a £50 voucher from House of Fraser

If you're still rocking a PS4, Cyber Monday is probably one of the last opportunities this year to bag a new, discounted console before the year's up.

House of Fraser is currently selling a disc version of the PlayStation 5 console with EA Sport's new FC 24 football game for just £409.99. What's even better than this discounted price is that you'll get back a £50 voucher to use on anything else the store sells. This is a rare double saving on a brand new PS5 console.

Now that the PS5 is in its third year, you can access a tonne of new games that play best on the new console. This includes Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, Returnal, and much more.

There are still plenty of deals to be had on Cyber Monday, and we're running a live blog to help make sure you make the most savings during this shopping season.