Get this Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSD card for less than £40 before the Prime day sale ends tonight

We might already be halfway through the last day of Amazon Prime Day 2023, but there are still many deals to uncover before the sale ends at midnight tonight.

One of those deals adds to the already existing list of SD card deals we’ve found, and that’s the Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSD card with adapter combo currently going on Amazon for just £40, a near-half-price saving on its original price, available for all Prime members – get a free trial here.

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB microSD Memory Card with Adapter – £38.79 from Amazon (was £73.99)

If you're on the hunt for different storage capacities, both Amazon UK and US each have a few other listings available, some of which are also are Prime Day deals:

UK

US

There are a couple of notable aspects worth discussing with this SD card deal, both in relation to its storage and speed, as well as its compatibility.

Thanks to the included adapter, this micro SD card will be usable with devices that otherwise are not directly compatible with micro SD cards – the adapter essentially is designed to treat the micro SD card like a standard SD card, allowing devices that allow for one but not the other to read the drive.

Speaking of reading, this micro SD card has a solid read speed of 180MB per second, a decent value for transferring various files to another device, whilst its write speed is a bit lower at 130MB per second.

Of course, a large part of the the primary draw here is its storage size. This drive in particular is packing 512GB worth of storage, a pretty hefty amount of space squeezed into one small card, but this also makes it even more of a viable storage solution for platforms like the Nintendo Switch, Providing plenty of room to download and install games for a long time.

