Get the Xbox Series X, Diablo 4 and CoD MW3 for just £440 from Amazon in this early Black Friday deal

Even thought the Xbox Series X is now in its third year, we've only seen a handful of discounts in the recent past and an overall price increase in some markets.

That background makes this early Black Friday deal from Amazon even more generous, as the company is offering the Xbox Series X console with download codes for the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Diablo IV for just £439.99. That's a big saving over the usual RRP for the console with two of the latest AAA games thrown in too.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the latest iteration in Activision's annual shooter franchise, so you can be sure to have a fun time playing solo, or with friends in the busy online mode. And Blizzard's Diablo IV was released to great reviews earlier this year, so if you're wanting to role play as a new character in a deep, dark adventure, this will definitely scratch your itch.

Check out our best early Black Friday Xbox deals guide to find even more discounts on Xbox consoles, games and accessories. And if you're in the US, we've spotted this great Xbox Series X deal from Dell for $449.99 with a $75 Dell gift card.