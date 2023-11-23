Get the official PS5 DualSense charging dock for just £18 in this Black Friday deal

If you're in need of gaming essentials, this Black Friday period is the best time of the year to make some savings as it's usually one of the few periods you can snap up great discounts.

Right now you can get the official PlayStation 5 DualSense controller charging station for just £17.99 from Amazon. This is a great price considering it usually sells for £24.99.

With it being an official Sony product, you won't have any issues when it comes to quality or compatibility as this charging station was made for the PS5.

But this is handy not just if you have one controller, but if you have a partner, friend or sibling who's always wanting to jump in. With this charging station able to juice up two controllers at the same time, you'll be able to start playing without having to worry about the battery life on your controllers.

