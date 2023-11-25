Get the Baby Bottle Blue microphone with XLR Cardioid condenser for just $200 this Black Friday

Whilst Black Friday 2023 proper has passed, it doesn't mean there aren't any more worthy gaming deals to pick up this weekend.

One deal we've spotted that might be of interest to our US readers - particularly those of you into streaming, or even music production - is this Blue Microphone Baby Bottle SL, now available for just $199.99, netting you a 50 per cent discount off its original asking price.

UK readers can find the microphone also available at Amazon, but it's not on sale, meaning it'll set you back £358.

As mentioned this microphone may be something you're interested in for either streaming or music production, and with Blue's history of critically-acclaimed and high quality microphones, this is a solid choice to add to your setup. With this pick you'll be getting crisp quality when recording audio overall, and it's in part due to not only the core fundamentals, but also the Cardiod Condenser that'll be able to pick up the smaller details in recorded audio, making it great for any avid singer or performer that wants to capture a broad range of sounds and intricacies.

