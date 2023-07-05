With big leaps in processing speeds in recent years, console and PC manufacturers are able to incorporate faster SSDs. And now, Gen4 NVMe drives have tumbled in price in recent years, allowing more of us to take advantage of these increased speeds.

Western Digital's Black line of SSDs has some of the highest speeds available in consumer drives, and this SN850X model with 2TB capacity and a heatsink is down to just £150.66 over at Amazon right now.

The speeds can reach up to 7300 MB/s, which is a big leap over previous NVMe drives, and especially if you're still rocking an old SATA drive. This also means it's certified to work smoothly with PlayStation 5 consoles. With PC and PS5 games reaching over 100GB with titles like Call of Duty and Starfield, this is the ideal drive to carry both your OS, favourite apps and game library. Write speeds aren't far behind either, rated up to 6350 MB/s.

This is also where that heatsink becomes really useful. It allows your PC or PS5 to sustain performance without throttling transfer speeds, as these devices are bound to get toasty when in heavy use. The inclusion of a gaming mode allows the device to maintain a high performance mode too.

We're going to see deals like this in the coming few days as Amazon ramps up its Prime Day sale. The company's annual 48-hour event takes place next week on the 11th and 12th July. We can expect to see scores of discounts across a range of product categories, including game and tech products.