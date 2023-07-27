Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Get big discounts on laptops, monitors and PC accessories in Dell's Black Friday in July Sale

Save £450 on a new gaming laptop, or get Dell's 34-inch ultrawide monitor for close to its lowest price.

Black Friday 2023 might be more than a few months away, but that hasn't stopped Dell from having a big Black Friday sale in July, and in it you can find discounts on some of the best Dell laptops and monitors, as well as discounts on some great Alienware accessories.

You can save up to £450 on Dell laptops and over £100 on monitors, so it's a great opportunity to give your gaming setup a big refresh for less. The sale event runs until the end of July, so you've got just over four days to make the most of the deals.

Down below, we've highlighted some of the best deals for each category available in the Dell Black Friday in July Sale:

Dell Laptop Deals

Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop - £799 (was £899)

Intel i7-12700H processor, RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

XPS 15 Laptop - £2,149 (was £2599)

Intel i7 13700H processor, RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, OLED display.

Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop - £1,149 (was £1,599)

Intel i7 12700H processor, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, 144Hz display.

Dell Monitor Deals

Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor S3422DWG - £320 (was £459)

34-inch ultrawide, 1440p, 144Hz, FreeSync compatible, 1ms response time.

Dell 24 Gaming Monitor G2422HS - £139 (was £199)

23.8-inch, 1080p, 165Hz, 1ms response time, FreeSync and G-Sync compatible.

Dell 27 Gaming Monitor G2723HN - £153 (was £219)

27-inch, 1080p, 165Hz, 1ms response time, FreeSync and G-Sync compatible.

Dell mice, keyboard, and accessory deals

Alienware Gaming Mouse AW610M - £56 (was £70)

Dual mode wired & wireless mouse with rechargeable battery & seven programmable buttons.

Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard AW420K - £101.50 (was £145)

Cherry MX Red switches, AlienFX per-key RGB lighting, USB-wired.

Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse AW720M - £82.49 (was £110)

26,000 DPI, up to 140 hours via USB dongle, 420 hours over bluetooth, magnetic snap-on charging cable.

Dell Gaming Backpack - £45.47 (was £51.15)

Water resistant, including deployable rain cover, fits most laptops up to 17-inches.

Hopefully that's helped you find a deal on a new gaming monitor, a new mouse for your PC, or helped you save on a completely new gaming laptop. There are even more deals on Dell products in the full Black Friday in July sale, so make sure you have a look at what else there is on offer.

If you want to know when there are other big sales events like this one, or when there are new lowest-ever-prices on some of the individual products, follow the deals topic on Eurogamer by using the tag underneath this article to help you stay up-to-date.

