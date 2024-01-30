Get a 256GB Steam Deck for just £315 thanks to this eBay promo code

Update: The 256GB version has now sold out. The 512GB is still in stock but selling fast.

Valve started phasing out the original Steam Deck console in November 2023, after releasing new and improved OLED versions.

Thanks to eBay's latest promo code "JANPAY20", you can currently pick up a 256GB Steam Deck LCD version for just £315 via The Game Collection eBay store, saving you £75 on the portable handheld console.

You can also buy the 512GB version for a discounted price of £375 (Was £450), saving you a max of £75.

Regardless of which storage size you opt for, you can easily expand it with a Steam Deck compatible micro SD card, or if you want to upgrade the internal SSD, a Mini SSD is another alternative option, like this 2TB Corsair MP600 Core for £155.

I've had the 256GB version for over a year now and haven't needed to expand the storage yet, but this really depends on the file sizes of the games you want to play, and how many games you want installed at the same time.

Some of the things I love about the Steam Deck is that I can use it as a portable console and play all my fave PC games on the go, but I can also hook it up to my monitor, keyboard and mouse with this handy third party Steam Deck docking station. It's a really affordable way to tap into PC gaming without forking out for an entire PC build or gaming laptop.

