Get £200 off a PS5 when you buy it with this discounted Sony 4K OLED TV in a bundle

If you're after big ticket tech items, this Black Friday week is the best time to make your purchases because these deals won't last long.

This epic bundle from Currys serves a 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K 120Hz OLED TV with a PlayStation 5 disc console for just £1,588 from Currys. This is a huge deal, with the TV being separately discounted to £1,399, giving you a PS5 console for just an additional £189.

This TV produces rich colours with great contrast thanks to its OLED panel, something that can't be matched by a traditional LCD TV. And with HDMI 2.1 support, you get to take advantage of 4K resolution and 120Hz at the same time.

This is great for when you want to play games at the highest settings of both quality and performance. It's also great that the included PS5 supports HDMI 2.1, so your game-playing experience can't be beaten here.

