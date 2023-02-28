Frostpunk publisher and Witcher remake devs unveil supernatural isometric RPG The Thaumaturge

11 Bit Studios, the company behind the acclaimed likes of This War of Mine and Frostpunk, has unveiled The Thaumaturge, a new "story-rich" isometric RPG from developer Fool's Theory being published as part of partnership announced last year.

Fool's Theory - a "collective of AAA veterans" whose work includes open-world RPG Seven: The Days Long Gone and the in-development remake of the original Witcher for CD Projekt - initially teased its new RPG under the name Project Vitriol last June, describing it as a "deep, morally ambiguous, narrative-driven" game and promising more details soon.

A little later than expected, Project Vitriol has now been given its proper unveiling as The Thaurmaturge, a "story-driven RPG with a unique take on combat, character development features, and investigation mechanics" that touches on the "complex theme of inner demons".

Watch on YouTube The Thaumaturge - Announcement Trailer.

The Thaumaturge takes place in Warsaw, Poland, in the early 20th century after its annexing by Russia. It's a place Fool's Theory describes as a "city of conspicuous contrasts" where "poverty and hooliganism are as much its shades as high society wealth and political plotting", and it's here players will need to make "morally ambiguous choices" as they step into a "spiritual world driven by powers concealed beyond the comprehension of ordinary men".

"Existing in the supernatural cracks between the real world and the shadows...are esoteric beings called Salutors," Fool's Theory explains. "Only a Thaumaturge can truly perceive a Salutor and use their unique abilities to...pry deep into the crevices of the human personality [and] find a person’s honest intentions and surreptitious desires alongside someone's shameful secrets, distortions, exaggerations, and imperfections."

The Thaumaturge is currently only confirmed for release on PC.

But not only do Salutors enable Thaumaturges to bend a human's will to their needs "while changing the world surrounding them", they'll also play a part during turn-based combat, proving "highly useful during dangerous encounters in the dark alleys of districts like Praga."

So far, the The Thaumaturge is only confirmed to be releasing on PC (via Steam and GOG) at some currently unspecified future point, but gameplay is set to be shared during March's GDC, suggesting it mightn't be too long until we hear more.