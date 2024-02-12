Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

11 Bit Studios moves The Thaumaturge release date to March

"The game is complete, but we want to give it space."

A skill tree for a creepy looking skeleton from The Thaumaturge.
Image credit: 11 Bit Studios
Tom Phillips
Tom Phillips
Published on
4 comments

The Thaumaturge will now launch slightly later than planned, on 4th March, despite work on the game being complete.

Writing on social media today, publisher 11 Bit Studios said it had actively chosen to delay the game due to "February's busy launch period". This month's releases include Ubisoft's Skull and Bones (on the 16th) and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (on the 29th).

"The game is complete, but we want to give it space so it can be enjoyed the way we believe it deserves," the publisher wrote in a post on X. "See you in 1905 Warsaw and thank you for your patience!"

Newscast: Why is Microsoft set to launch Xbox games on PlayStation?Watch on YouTube

The Thaumaturge is the work of developer Fool's Theory, a "collective of AAA veterans" whose work includes open-world RPG Seven: The Days Long Gone and the in-development remake of the original Witcher for CD Projekt.

Officially unveiled a year ago, The Thaumaturge was revealed to be an isometric story-driven RPG with a focus on character development and investigation mechanics, set in a supernatural version of early 20th century Poland.

Its story touches on the historical context - Poland's annexing by Russia - with a supernatural twist, that of a "spiritual world driven by powers concealed beyond the comprehension of ordinary men".

Intriguing stuff - here's hoping it's worth the slight extra wait!

