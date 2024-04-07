Frostpunk 2's beta period has been announced

This War of Mine developer 11 bit studios has revealed Frostpunk 2's beta will be live from 15th April until 22nd April, 2024.

The beta access period will launch at 6pm UK time (7pm CEST, 1pm ET, 10am PT) on PC and run for a full seven days, giving players the chance to sample the sandbox mode, Utopia Builder Preview.

Whilst the final game will be available in a selection of languages, the beta will only be playable in English and Simplified Chinese.

"We couldn’t be more excited to finally share this with you!" the team announced on Twitter.

"Return to the unforgiving Frostlands and experience a glimpse of our ambitious sequel in which, among the need to survive, you'll face a new and deadly threat: human nature and its insatiable thirst for power. The Beta features a part of the sandbox mode called the Utopia Builder Preview."

Dear Citizens, we couldn’t be more excited to finally share this with you! 📢#Frostpunk 2 Beta will be available during April 15-22.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To secure your entry ticket to the beta, 11 bit suggests players pre-order the deluxe version of the game, which you can do now for 10 per cent off the recommended price. Make sure to check the system requirements first, of course.

Frostpunk 2 will launch for PC on 25th July, as well as launch straight into PC Games Pass. There's no further news on the console version, though that will launch on Xbox Game Pass when it does arrive. Once again, you'll be tasked with building a city to survive the elements and balance the various threats your small civilisation faces, now set 30 years after the original game.