Frostpunk 2 to launch as day one release with Game Pass

Frostpunk 2 developer 11 bit studios has announced the chilly city-builder sequel will be available on PC Game Pass from day one alongside its PC release.

The game was first announced in August 2021, before we saw it again in June 2023.

11 bit studios has released a new video which gives us our first look at Frostpunk 2 gameplay, with the player navigating through rising tensions within the city. Ultimately, in the gameplay trailer the Council rejects a law proposal to compensate everybody equally. Harsh, but where have I heard that before...

Frostpunk 2 | Official Gameplay Trailer

Frostpunk 2's city-building elements begin on a larger scale compared to the original, as the player takes on the role of Steward to negotiate with different political factions and shape society. Bertie got to see a part of the game in action back in October, and called the hands-off demo an "exciting glimpse" of what it has to offer.

The game is currently slated for a release within the first half of the year on PC, and is set 30 years after the original Frostpunk. While we've not had confirmation of a release window for Frostpunk 2 on console, 11 bit studios announced it'll be available on Xbox Game Pass upon release on Xbox Series X/S.

We're big fans of the original Frostpunk here at Eurogamer, so much so that Frostpunk 2 made it in our list of our most anticipated games for 2024.