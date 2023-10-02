We're giving Frostpunk keys to yearly supporters, and temporarily discounting the annual price

Good news! We have a pile of Frostpunk game keys to give away to you lovely yearly supporters of Eurogamer. Please note that if you're a monthly supporter, you won't be able to get one.

Here's a blast from the past! Chris Bratt talks to Jakub Stokalski, now co-director of Frostpunk 2, about the original game.

Today's Frostpunk giveaway also happens to coincide with my Frostpunk 2 preview being published. I recently saw a half-hour presentation of the game and came away impressed. It's very much Frostpunk, but there are some big changes underneath that will really mix up how it plays.

If you don't know, Frostpunk was the extremely tense city-building survival game from 2018. It was a game about holding your nerve under extreme pressure from apocalyptic cold weather, and trying not to become a horrible dictator in the process. How far will you go to survive? That was the motto of the game.

I reviewed Frostpunk, by the way, and really liked it.

