If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Five of The Best: Box art

Easel cheer you up.

Robert Purchese avatar
Feature by Robert Purchese Senior Staff Writer
Additional contributions by
Published on
The Super Mario Bros. 3 box. Bright yellow background with Mario, arms wide like a bird's wings, flying slightly away to the camera's right. He's got a tail. He should get that looked at.
Nintendo / Moby Games

Five of the Best is a weekly series we recently resurrected for supporters because we wanted to do something nice for them. It's a series about highlighting incidental features in games. It's also a series about having your say, so don't be shy, use those comments below!

You can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Ah, game boxes! I don't seem to own very many any more but I still do a full-body yearn whenever I see a game box, especially an old one made of cardboard - massive things that packed chunky manuals and maps, and all sorts of other bits and pieces. There was a time when I thought they'd be on my shelf forever. Some still are, of course - my favourites. The ones I've kept around for one reason or another so I can look at them and remember the experience contained within. I do the same with books. Or maybe they just had a gaudy piece of artwork on them I loved. Sigh - they don't make them like that any more. So here's to boxes and box art. Question is, which are your favourites?

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch