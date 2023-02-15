Five of The Best: Box art

Five of the Best is a weekly series we recently resurrected for supporters because we wanted to do something nice for them. It's a series about highlighting incidental features in games. It's also a series about having your say, so don't be shy, use those comments below!

You can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Ah, game boxes! I don't seem to own very many any more but I still do a full-body yearn whenever I see a game box, especially an old one made of cardboard - massive things that packed chunky manuals and maps, and all sorts of other bits and pieces. There was a time when I thought they'd be on my shelf forever. Some still are, of course - my favourites. The ones I've kept around for one reason or another so I can look at them and remember the experience contained within. I do the same with books. Or maybe they just had a gaudy piece of artwork on them I loved. Sigh - they don't make them like that any more. So here's to boxes and box art. Question is, which are your favourites?