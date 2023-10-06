Five months on, Redfall finally gets its 60fps mode on Xbox Series X/S

Five months after release, Arkane Studios' beleaguered vampire shooter Redfall has received its long-promised 60fps mode on Xbox Series X/S, as part of a major patch that also brings improved performance on PC, stealth takedowns, increased enemy counts, and more.

A 60fps mode for Redfall was first touted back in April, after publisher Bethesda broke the news its game would be locked to 1440p and 30fps on both Xbox Series X and S at launch. At the time, the studio said a 60fps "performance mode" would be added at some point after release - although it's doubtful many were expecting it to take five moths to arrive.

Redfall's performance mode comes as part of a substantial update for Xbox Series X/S and PC touching on everything from gameplay and performance to accessibility. Patch notes promise "improved PC performance and stability across a wide range of hardware configurations", for instance, alongside fixes for memory crashes and graphical corruption on AMD GPUs.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Eurogamer's Zoe Delahunty-Light called Redfall a "massive disappointment".Watch on YouTube

Gameplay-wise, it's now possible to fell Cultists and Bellwether enemies with a bit of a stealthy staking, and Bethesda also highlights an increased open-world enemy population, balancing for missions encounters, plus some unique open-world enemy encounters in Redfall Commons.

Lighting and clothing tweaks have also been made to enemies to increase night-time visibility, and Bethesda says it's brought improvements to Redfall's default Aim-Assist and Dead Zone tuning, introducing a number of presets enabling players to choose between faster, more responsive controls and slower controls for more precise aiming.

Today's Redfall update - its second since launch back in May - arrives as the shooter's concurrent player count has fallen so low on Steam it's been less than a full multiplayer party of four at times. Previously, Digital Foundry called the Xbox Series X/S release a "sad tale of unfulfilled potential and profound technical issues".