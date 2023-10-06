Five months on, Redfall finally gets its 60fps mode on Xbox Series X/S
Plus stealth takedowns, open-world improvements, and more.
Five months after release, Arkane Studios' beleaguered vampire shooter Redfall has received its long-promised 60fps mode on Xbox Series X/S, as part of a major patch that also brings improved performance on PC, stealth takedowns, increased enemy counts, and more.
A 60fps mode for Redfall was first touted back in April, after publisher Bethesda broke the news its game would be locked to 1440p and 30fps on both Xbox Series X and S at launch. At the time, the studio said a 60fps "performance mode" would be added at some point after release - although it's doubtful many were expecting it to take five moths to arrive.
Redfall's performance mode comes as part of a substantial update for Xbox Series X/S and PC touching on everything from gameplay and performance to accessibility. Patch notes promise "improved PC performance and stability across a wide range of hardware configurations", for instance, alongside fixes for memory crashes and graphical corruption on AMD GPUs.
Gameplay-wise, it's now possible to fell Cultists and Bellwether enemies with a bit of a stealthy staking, and Bethesda also highlights an increased open-world enemy population, balancing for missions encounters, plus some unique open-world enemy encounters in Redfall Commons.
Lighting and clothing tweaks have also been made to enemies to increase night-time visibility, and Bethesda says it's brought improvements to Redfall's default Aim-Assist and Dead Zone tuning, introducing a number of presets enabling players to choose between faster, more responsive controls and slower controls for more precise aiming.
Today's Redfall update - its second since launch back in May - arrives as the shooter's concurrent player count has fallen so low on Steam it's been less than a full multiplayer party of four at times. Previously, Digital Foundry called the Xbox Series X/S release a "sad tale of unfulfilled potential and profound technical issues".