Final Fantasy composer Uematsu says "game music cannot develop further" by copying films

Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu believes game music has become too similar to film and "cannot develop further" if continuing in this direction.

Uematsu was interviewed by Japanese outlet NewsPicks (via Automaton) about his thoughts on video game music and its future, stating "music played the role of oxygen" for 8-bit games in expressing the stories and characteristics of sprites.

Now, though, developers are "satisfied with movie soundtrack-like music in games", he said. "I think people need to have more freedom when creating [game music]," he continued, adding that unless composers move away from movie-style scores, the genre of "game music cannot develop further".

"Game music will become more interesting if composers consider 'what is something only I can do?' and use their own knowledge and experience to be truly creative."

Uematsu also dismissed AI as a tool for the future, emphasising the humanity of composition. For him, good music can only be composed by "reaching deep down inside yourself to find aspects unique to you and then expressing them."

"As game consoles have advanced, it has been easier for me to express different genres of music (like rock and jazz, etc) within game music," said Uematsu, explaining that from Final Fantasy 10 on PS2 onwards game music entered "a period where we could pretty much do everything".

In a previous interview with NewsPicks, Uematsu revealed the surprising origins of Final Fantasy 10's song "To Zanarkand".

Originally he wrote the piece for a French flute player to play during a recital, but he considered it "too sad" so set it aside. Then, when he fell behind composing music for FF10, he handed the flute piece to the producers who listened and said "this is brilliant!".

Uematsu has given a number of interviews recently, including with German outlet Zeit Online where he admitted he likely won't compose a full score again despite still writing themes for the Final Fantasy series. "I don't think I have the physical and mental strength to do it anymore," he said.