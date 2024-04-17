The best Final Fantasy games among 25 titles departing PlayStation Plus

There are 25 games leaving the PlayStation Plus subscription service next month, including some of the best Final Fantasy games.

They are: Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 8, Final Fantasy 9, Final Fantasy 10 and 10-2, Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age, and Final Fantasy 15: Royal Edition. There's also spin-off World of Final Fantasy.

The 25 games will all leave on 21st May and includes the brilliant Abzu, The Artful Escape, The Messenger, Jotun, and more.

Notably, many of the games leaving are for PS4. Is this a shift from Sony to push more recent PS5 games on the service?

The full list of games leaving is as follows:

Abzu (PS4)

Adr1ft (PS4)

How to Survive 2 (PS4)

The Artful Escape (PS5, PS4)

Ashen (PS4)

Last Stop (PS5, PS4)

I Am Dead (PS4, PS4)

Absolver: Downfall (PS4)

My Friend Pedro (PS4)

The Messenger (PS4)

Jotun (PS4)

Sundered (PS4)

World of Final Fantasy (PS4)

This Is the Police (PS4)

This Is the Police 2 (PS4)

ELEX (PS4)

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PS4)

Minit (PS4)

Observation (PS4)

Final Fantasy 9 (PS4)

Final Fantasy 7 (PS4)

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered (PS4)

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age (PS4)

Final Fantasy 15: Royal Edition (PS4)

Final Fantasy 10 10-2 HD Remaster (PS4)

Of course, you could always try and rush through these before 21st May. At least the Final Fantasy games have boosts to speed-up gameplay.

Earlier this week, the latest games joined PlayStation Plus, including Dave the Diver as it debuts on PlayStation.

Next week, Tales of Kenzera: Zau will join on day one of its release, which will be followed by Animal Well as another day one release.