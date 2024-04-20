Far Cry 7 will star Cillian Murphy, leaker suggests

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy may play the villain in Far Cry 7.

According to leaker j0nathan – who has successfully leaked Ubisoft details before, including accurate reports of Assassin's Creed Mirage ahead of release – Cillian Murphy could be following in the footsteps of Better Call Saul's Michael Mando and Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito by portraying the chief antagonist in the open-world adventure game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Eurogamer's Ian Higton puts his face in Far Cry 6, courtesy of an impressive VR modWatch on YouTube

In a cryptic tweet that was posted to the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit, j0nathan shared a photo of Murphy, dynamite with a 72-hour countdown on it, a crab, and the number "7".

Alongside the images, j0nathan said, in French: "If nothing changes by then".

Si rien ne change d'ici là 😌 pic.twitter.com/96HQvYHZfb — j0nathan (@xj0nathan) April 20, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It was back in September 2023 that rumours first began to emerge that Far Cry 7, codenamed Project Blackbird, will feature a "non-linear" story based around the kidnapping of the protagonist's family that plays out over - and must be completed within - 72 in-game hours, equating to 24 hours in real-time.

Consequently, the number "7" and the 72-hour countdown had fans immediately speculating that j0nathan's comment pertained to the next instalment of the Far Cry series.

Without formal confirmation – Ubisoft hasn't even confirmed that Far Cry 7 is on the way, let alone announce the cast – all we can do for now is chalk this up as a rumour, not least because when asked to clarify if Cillian Murphy would star in the game or the lead villain was called Murphy, j0nathan merely responded: "It's heating up". So make of that what you will.

Alongside Far Cry 7, Ubisoft is thought to also be developing a standalone Far Cry multiplayer game.