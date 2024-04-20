Far Cry 7 will star Cillian Murphy, leaker suggests
Live and let cry.
Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy may play the villain in Far Cry 7.
According to leaker j0nathan – who has successfully leaked Ubisoft details before, including accurate reports of Assassin's Creed Mirage ahead of release – Cillian Murphy could be following in the footsteps of Better Call Saul's Michael Mando and Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito by portraying the chief antagonist in the open-world adventure game.
In a cryptic tweet that was posted to the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit, j0nathan shared a photo of Murphy, dynamite with a 72-hour countdown on it, a crab, and the number "7".
Alongside the images, j0nathan said, in French: "If nothing changes by then".
It was back in September 2023 that rumours first began to emerge that Far Cry 7, codenamed Project Blackbird, will feature a "non-linear" story based around the kidnapping of the protagonist's family that plays out over - and must be completed within - 72 in-game hours, equating to 24 hours in real-time.
Consequently, the number "7" and the 72-hour countdown had fans immediately speculating that j0nathan's comment pertained to the next instalment of the Far Cry series.
Without formal confirmation – Ubisoft hasn't even confirmed that Far Cry 7 is on the way, let alone announce the cast – all we can do for now is chalk this up as a rumour, not least because when asked to clarify if Cillian Murphy would star in the game or the lead villain was called Murphy, j0nathan merely responded: "It's heating up". So make of that what you will.
Alongside Far Cry 7, Ubisoft is thought to also be developing a standalone Far Cry multiplayer game.