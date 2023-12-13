Fallout 4's official "next-gen" update delayed from 2023 into next year

If you were wondering where Fallout 4's "next-gen" update had got to, there's a bit of bad news; Bethesda has officially pushed its release out of 2023 and into next year.

Bethesda initially revealed it was working on a "next-gen" update for Fallout 4 back in October last year, as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations for the series. It promised Performance and Resolution mode options, enabling players to choose between high frame rates or 4K resolution gameplay, as well as miscellaneous bug fixes and "bonus" Creation Club content.

The update was originally planned to arrive for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC at some unspecified point this year, but Bethesda has now shunted the whole thing into 2024, saying it needs "a bit more time" to get things in order for release.

A teaser for Amazon's Fallout TV show, in case you thought the next-gen patch looked oddly realistic.

"Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update," the company wrote in a statement on social media. "We know you're excited, and so are we! But we need a bit more time and look forward to an exiting return to the Commonwealth in 2024".

There's no hint as to when the update might eventually arrive, but it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see this slightly shinier version of the now eight-year-old Fallout 4 release alongside Amazon's big live-action TV adaptation of the Fallout series, which was recently confirmed to be airing from 12th April next year.