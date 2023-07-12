Enhance your stream setup with this Logitech G Blue Yeti streaming kit for just £95

We’re into day two of Amazon Prime Day 2023, and there are still many deals left to check out and snap up before the two-day event concludes.

One such deal available to Prime members (get a free trial here) is a discounted streaming kit from Logitech, complete with a Blue Yeti microphone, custom pop filter, and more.

UK

Logitech G Blue Yeti Game Streaming Kit - £95 from Amazon (was £119.99)

US

Logitech G Blue Yeti Game Streaming Kit - $90.17 from Amazon US (was $139.99)

There’s a fair bit to unpack as to the complete contents of this bundle, since it is about more than the core microphone itself, and below is a list of the full contents:

Yeti USB Gaming Mic

Custom Blue Pop Filter

Blue VO!CE Software

Exclusive Streamlabs Themes

For one, the microphone utilises a USB connection, making it a rather accessible way to hook up to your PC, or whatever device you’re using - including consoles like the PS4 or PS5.

In terms of the other contents, there’s one that’ll be a perfect companion to the microphone itself, and that’s the custom Blue pop filter – this will mitigate any unwanted sounds when speaking into the mic itself, leading to cleaner audio which will no doubt be helpful to avid streamers trying to fine-tune their audio quality game.

Outside of these, you’re also getting some handy additions for streaming itself with ‘Blue Vo!ce effects’ that’ll expand the potential options available for voice modulation – you’ll also be getting three bonus Streamlabs themes to use on-stream too, giving overlay options and more.

All-in-all, you’re getting a set of equipment that’ll not only upgrade the setup of anyone getting into the streaming or content creation space, but also give plenty of ways for it all to be customised thanks to the varying options for visual and audio-based adjustments and tweaks.

