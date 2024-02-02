Where to buy Nvidia RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super: UK and US links

The launch of Nvidia's Super cards was perhaps the worst kept secret over the festive period, with all the cards being unveiled at CES nearly a month ago now. With them, Nvidia opted for a staggered release strategy here, with the 4070 Super being released on January 17th, the 4070 Ti Super a week later on January 24th and the 4080 Super another week later on January 31st. In this article, we've rounded up all the important details that you need to know about 'em, including price, performance, amd most importantly, where you can get your greasy hands on one. So let's talk performance, first of all. There are some noteworthy increases here with each card offering different levels of performance increase. The 4070 Super opts for a 20W higher TDP alongside a large 22 percent increase in CUDA core count, but with no increase in memory bandwidth or allocation, or clock speeds. This may mean it's around 10 percent faster than the existing 4070 it replaces. For the 4070 Ti Super, it gets a 10 percent CUDA core count bump alongside a boost up to 16GB of VRAM with a new AD103 die, as well as higher memory bandwidth and the size of the memory bus. Boost clocks and rated power draw remain the same however, but it makes sense to expect a reasonable uptick in performance over the standard 4070 Ti. Finally, the 4080 Super opts for a five percent performance increase in CUDA cores over its predecessor, while offering the same in virtually every other sphere, apart from its price of course. For more of an in-depth look at what the DF team makes of all things RTX 40 Super series, then it's worth checking out the respective reviews for each card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super review: more frames for less money Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super review: a new 4K/1440p contender Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super review: the 4K GPU shoot-out Then there's also the DF Direct from a couple of weeks ago where the team mull over these new cards.

How fast are RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super? In short: they are all quicker than their predecessors by varying degrees. The 4070 Ti Super, was paper, perhaps the most compelling option with its move to the AD103 die reserved for the 4080 originally, as well as a boost to 16GB of VRAM and upticks in the memory bus and bandwidth to make it a moderately more powerful card. The 4080 Super and 4070 Super were initially deemed as less exciting upgrades, but are still worthwhile ones nonetheless for the cards they replace. The 4080 Super offers a five percent increases in CUDA core count over its standard brother, while offering the same in virtually every other sphere. By contrast, the 4070 Super opts for a 20W higher TDP alongside a large 22 percent increase in CUDA core count, but with no increase in memory bandwidth or allocation, or clock speeds. This may mean it's around 10 percent faster than the existing 4070 it replaces. However, hands on time with the cards revealed things to be a little different. The 4070 Super was the pick of the bunch with a decent boost over the standard 4070, while being offered at a more compelling price. Meanwhile, the 4070 Ti Super offers a five to eight percent increase over the 4070 Ti it replaces, and the 4080 Super is between two and five percent quicker, but with a $200 price cut. As Rich said in his review, it's a pricing change dressed up as a marketing stunt.

What are the RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super prices? Nvidia's official retail prices for the RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super are £959/$999, £769/$799 and £579/$599 respectively. This is quite interesting, especially on the front of the RTX 4080 Super, whose $200 price cut compared to the standard 4080 is well documented. This brings it well into line with prices for the competing RX 7900 XT and XTX models from AMD, while the 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super are priced the same as their predecessors, which is handy.

What are the specs of the RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super? It must be stressed that the RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super re pretty powerful cards for the price, even if they offer moderate upgrades compared to their non-Super brothers. RTX 4080 Super 16GB RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB RTX 4070 Super 12GB Processor AD103 AD103 AD104 CUDA Cores 10240 8448 7168 Boost Clock 2.56GHz 2.61GHz 2.48GHz Memory Interface 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 736GB/s 672GB/s 504GB/s Power usage 320W 285W 220W Price $999/£959 $799/£769 $599/£579 Release date January 31st, 2024 January 24th, 2024 January 17th, 2024

Nvidia opted for a staggered release strategy with these Super cards, with them being released a week apart on each Wednesday in January. The 4070 Super was the first, being released on January 17th, while the 4070 Ti Super followed on January 24th, and the 4080 Super rounded things off on January 31st. The retailers that we've listed above either have stock of the cards, or are expected to have stock, so if they haven't got them just yet, it's worth checking back in soon if anything has changed.

Are pre-built RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super desktop PCs available in the UK? It's likely there will be pre-built PCs available from vendors with the new RTX 40 Super cards inside them. Compared to buying the card on its own, it can cost a fair bit more to get a pre-built PC, but you are paying the price for the convenience of letting someone do the work for you. Here are some retailers we expect to build PCs with these new cards in the UK: Retailer Price range Overclockers £1450 and up PC Specialist £1282 and up CCL £1580 and up AWD IT £1199 and up CyberPowerPC £1675 and up Chillblast £1332 and up

Are pre-built RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super desktop PCs available in the US? There should be a range of American system integrators that can take care of the hard work of building a powerful mid or high power rig with either the RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super inside when it releases and sending it to your door. Here are some of our absolute faves. Retailer Price range Origin PC $2199 and up iBuyPower $1849 and up Maingear $1814 and up CyberpowerPC $1575 and up Digital Storm $1645 and up Falcon NW $3306 and up NZXT BLD $1577 and up