Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT: UK and US links

AMD has finally unveiled their long-awaited RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT to round off their line-up of RX 7000 series cards, and offer a viable alternative to the disappointing side-grade that was the 4060 Ti. In this article, we've rounded up all the important details that you need to know about 'em, including price, performance, amd most importantly, where you're able to get your greasy hands on one. So let's talk performance, first of all. Both cards are based on a Navi 32 GPU, with the 7800 XT being the fully-enabled 60CU part, while the 7700 XT is cut down by ten percent with a 54CU spec. What's more, both cards utilise the same chiplet-based design as the higher-end AMD GPUs, a novel approach for graphics cards that should lower manufacturing costs - resulting in more aggressive pricing as we can indeed see here. This idea formed the basis of Ryzen's success in the desktop CPU space, and for at least one card out of the two here, it looks as if that decision has paid off. The addition of FSR 3 and AMD Fluid Motion Frames will help push frame rates higher and serve as a much-needed counter to Nvidia's newly-upgraded DLSS 3.5 and DLSS 3 frame generation. Support for both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 outputs is forward-thinking, there are no special power connectors to fit and sizing remains modest, unlike the highest-end Nvidia and AMD cards. All in all, these GPUs make for quite an intriguing proposition. For more of an in-depth look at what the DF team makes of all things RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT, then it's worth taking a look at the Digital Foundry RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT review where there's the usual slew of benchmarks for you to chew through, as well as expert analysis on how these cards fare in the real world. For now, though, let's carry on!

Where can you buy Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT in the US? The RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT is be available a wide range of major American stores, which we've summarised in a handy table below. Stock may sell out quickly, so do consider checking a second or even third retailer if you aren't able to order from your normal go-to! Retailer RX 7800 XT price RX 7700 XT price B&H Photo From $499 From $449 Amazon USA From $520 From $449 Newegg From $499 From $449 Best Buy From $499 From $449

How fast are Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT? In short: a bit of a mixed bag. The 7800 XT makes for an especially compelling choice compared to the 4070, with a much lower retail price. It is an great performer without any RT involved, with up to a 30 percent uptick in performance over the Nvidia competitor, as well as a 16 percent lead over last gen's RX 6800 XT in Cyberpunk 2077. Understandably, the 7800 XT falls behind in RT-based titles compared to Nvidia's option, but stil provides a solid gen-on-gen improvement compared to the 6800 XT, although results can be close in some titles. Elsewhere, the RX 7700 XT offers a major uptick compared to the 6700 XT, with increases of up to 54 percent in some titles. It's a capable contender for the price, and offers substantially better non-RT performance than the 4060 Ti in almost every game we tested, but is too high in price at the moment compared to the RTX 4060 Ti - once that price comes down, though, it's a dead cert. Both cards also include DisplayPort 2.1 support, allowing up to 8K 165Hz or 4K 480Hz displays (neither of which exist yet). AV1 encode/decode support and dual media encoders are also included, in a boon for streamers and content creators.

What are Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT prices? AMD's official retail prices for the RX 7800 XT and 7700XT are £479/$499 and £429/$449 respectively. This makes them an intriguing value option compared to Nvidia's own cards, with the 4070 carrying a $100 premium with it, with not much more of a performance benefit. By contrast, the 7700 XT seems a little too expensive for its respective performance at current market price. Much like the 7900 XT before it, a wave of price cuts will make this a better value option. This would suggest that the anticipated cheaper manufacturing costs associated with a chiplet-based card are being passed onto consumers by way of a price decrease, which is especially nice to see.

What are the specs of the 7800 XT + 7700 XT? It must be stressed that the RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT are pretty powerful cards for the price, especially compared to their predecessors,not least thanks to the benefits of a a chiplet-based design, and all the additional goodness it brings with it. RX 7800 XT 16GB RX 7700 XT 12GB Die size 346mm² 346mm² Compute Units 60 54 Memory Speed 19.5Gbps 18Gbps Game Clock 2.124GHz 2.171GHz Memory Interface 256-bit 192-bit Infinity Cache 64MB 48MB Power usage 263W 245W Price $499/£479 $449/£429 Release date September 6th, 2023 September 6th, 2023

The RX 7800 XTX and RX 7700 XT were released on September 6th 2023, in the US, UK and generally worldwide. The retailers that we've listed above either have stock of the cards, or are expected to have stock, so if they haven't got them just yet, it's worth checking back in soon if anything has changed.

Are pre-built Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon 7700 XT desktop PCs available in the UK? With the RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT now available, it's likely there will be pre-built PCs available from vendors with the cards inside them. Compared to buying the card on its own, it can cost a fair bit more to get a pre-built PC, but you are paying the price for the convenience of letting someone do the work for you. Here are some retailers we expect to build PCs with these new cards in the UK: Retailer Price range Overclockers £1100 and up (estimated) PC Specialist £1100 and up (estimated)) CCL £1100 and up (estimated) AWD IT £1100 and up (estimated) CyberPowerPC £1100 and up (estimated) Chillblast £1599 and up (estimated) Box Custom PCs £1599 and up (estimated)

Are pre-built Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT desktop PCs available in the US? There should be a range of American system integrators that can take care of the hard work of building a handy mid-range gaming rig with either the RX 7800 XT or 7700 XT inside when it releases and sending it to your door. Here are some of our absolute faves. Retailer Price range Origin PC $1200 and up (estimated) iBuyPower $1200 and up (estimated) Maingear $1200 and up (estimated) CyberpowerPC $1200 and up (estimated) Digital Storm $1200 and up (estimated) Falcon NW $1200 and up (estimated) NZXT BLD $1200 and up (estimated)