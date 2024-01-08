This speedy 4TB Silicon Power XS70 NVMe SSD with heatsink is doen to £215 from Amazon

Even with the impending news that SSD prices could be set to rise in the coming year, we're still seeing powerful NVMe drives at excellent prices from a variety of manufacturers. A case in point is this excellent choice from Silicon Power in 4TB form, complete with heatsink, which is competitively priced and rather well specced.

This XS70 model makes for a complete solution for either PC or PS5 use. For the latter, it offers speeds that smash Sony's stringent requirements in a massive capacity, and with that all-important heatsink for better thermal performance, therefore easily making it one of the best PS5 SSDs out there while also saving you a tenner or so compared to grabbing an aftermarket heatsink. Getting a 4TB drive allows you to add an incredible amount of storage to your existing internal drive too, whether you've got the original PS5, or the slim model, with its bigger internal SSD

For PC use, the presence of 4TB of storage is handy for using the XS70 as a boot drive, to store a massive Steam library and a whole lot more. I'm in the middle of building a new PC at the moment, and have my heart set on a 4TB drive for the sake of not having to worry about juggling storage space. You've just got to make sure your motherboard supports PCIe 4.0 - that's basically anything from the last four or so years - and that you've got a spare M.2 slot in which to put the drive - as some motherboards can only come with a single slot, you may need to swap your drives over. This XS70 also in terms of its raw speed is easily one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy today, especially with its insane speeds of up to 7200MB/s reads and 6800MB/s writes.

If you're after an SSD with rather brisk performance in a good capacity, complete with heatsink, then you won't want to miss this Amazon deal on the Silicon Power XS70.