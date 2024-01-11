This 256GB Samsung Evo Select Micro SD card has had its price slashed from Amazon

I've been in the process of updating the prices and selections in our roundup of the best micro SD cards for Steam Deck, and have been astonished to see how the prices of micro SD cards have come down to incredibly affordable levels in recent months. It's crazy to think you can now get 256GB of storage for just £16, as this Amazon deal on the Samsung Evo Select card shows - you'll have to hurry if you want to grab this deal, though, as it expires tonight.

The 256GB capacity on offer means you'll be able to get a fair amount of data on here, which is essential if you want to keep multiple AAA games installed (or just the entire library of a retro games console). 4K video footage can be quite large, especially at 60fps, so having a capacious card is great for use with drones, GoPros and other cameras too - I've experienced this first hand with using a Go Pro on a recent trip to Disneyland Paris, and it's eaten through a bit of the 256GB card I'm using inside for a few days' travel. If you're going on a longer trip, then having a bigger card will be handy for those intending on filming everything they see..

The Evo Select is an A2 rated card in this config, meaning you're able to play games directly off it with some good performance to boot. Samsung rates the card for up to 130MB/s reads and writes, making it quite a snappy performer, especially for the money. For reference, the requirements needed for a card to garner an A2 rating are a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 2K IOPS random writes and 4K IOPS random reads. With such high speeds, it reinforces the fact this Evo Select card is a good choice for handheld consoles, and for more intense workloads.

What's also particularly handy about this Samsung Micro SD card is that you also get a full size SD card adapter, which increases the compatibility of the card to no end. There are some devices, including some laptops (like modern MacBook Pros - trust me, I know the pain) and cameras (like my trusty Canon EOS M50) that only have full-size SD card slots, so being able to use this card with those devices with no performance penalty is brilliant, and justifies the cost of this card even more than it initially did.

If you're after a speedy Micro SD card that's suitable for a vast range of devices for rather good money, this 256GB Samsung Evo Select for £16 from Amazon is an absolute steal.