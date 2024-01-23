The excellent Glorious GMMK 2 is down to $85 as part of the brand's Hit Reset sale

Glorious currently has quite a large sale running on their website, knocking down some of our favourite peripherals and accessories to some excellent prices. Perhaps the pick of the bunch of these is this rather handy reduction on the Glorious GMMK 2 96, which can be yours for $85 at the moment, down from $120.

The GMMK 2 96 offers a lot for the money here, with the benefits of a near full-size layout. It's an odd layout to look at at first, with then nav cluster keys moved to being above the number pad, while the rest of the keys sit close together in continuous lines. It's designed to offer a near full-complement of keys and functions in a slightly smaller form factor. The 96 percent layout, or 1800 layout as it's known, is one of the more unique options out there and is one of my preferred options, alongside TKL and 75%. I can't really go any smaller. As well as this, the GMMK 2 96 also comes with an aluminium top plate for structural rigidity and a smooth finish, as well as textured doubleshot keycaps to allow its RGB lighting to shine through, and to emphasise its more enthusiast-level targeting.

With this in mind, the GMMK 2 96 also comes with pre-lubed Fox linear switches, which are GMMK's own options. They're a more standard 45g linear switch, which should be light and snappy under finger, making them ideal for use in games. Being prelubricated also means they should be especially smooth and pleasant to use. If, for whatever reason, those switches aren't to your taste, then as the GMMK 2 96 is hot-swappable, you can change the switches out with the bundled keycap and switch puller and add in a completely different set with ease. For better acoustics, the GMMK 2 96 also comes with sound dampening foam inside to prevent any rattle or ping, while there is also the option for use with either the Glorious Core software for controlling lighting and programming macros, or to flash firmware changes with QMK for more extensive tinkering.

Elsewhere there are also some other solid deals to be hand in the 'Hit Reset' sale, with the barebones GMMK Pro available for $140 (down from $170). That provides you with a great value platform on which to build your own keyboard, with free rein over switches and keycaps, while also offering an aluminium chassis for a solid frame, a convenient 75 percent layout and a volume knob for convenient media control. As for mice, our pick of the bunch there is the Glorious Model O Minus, a variant a mouse that takes the top spot on our rankings of the best ultralight gaming mice we've tested. It's available for $40 (down from $50), and offers the combo of a 12,000 DPI sensor with a 58g weighting, and a sleek honeycomb frame that's also rather comfortable to hold. It's an incredible deal at its retail price, but becomes even more enticing with this discount in mind.

If you're after a great near full-size mechanical keyboard at quite the discount, then this GMMK 2 96 deal in Glorious' Hit Reset sale is well worth your time.