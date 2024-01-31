Professionals take note - this LG 32UN880P-B 4K monitor is down to a bargain price from Ebuyer

Products traditionally aimed at the professional side of the market can cost an absolute fortune. When this LG Ultrafine 32UN880P-B monitor first debuted, it was £600, which for a 4K 60Hz panel is quite dear, but it's now dropped to £380 courtesy of Ebuyer. This is a pro-grade bit of kit, which explains its slightly higher price, but for what you're getting, that's an excellent deal.

It's a 31.5-inch 4K panel, which provides you with a lot of real estate for creative projects, as well as the ability to present those images in excellent detail. It's also compatible with HDR10 for increasingly vibrant images, even if the 350 nits of peak brightness isn't enough to display true HDR. The 95% DCI-P3 coverage makes it ideal for displaying the specialist colour gamut traditionally asssociated with professonal workloads rather accurately, and puts it a cut above more standard 4K productivity monitors. Being an IPS screen also lends the 32UN880P-B to offer excelent colours, as well as marvellous viewing angles, too.

What also helps to set the 32UN880P-B apart from other monitors in this 'prosumer' category is its integrated ergonomic desk clamp stand. The stand itself offers extensive adjustment with the ability to swivel and pivot the monitor, as well as to tilt and height adjust. You can even extend and retract the panel, as if it's on a proper ergonomic monitor stand. Those can sometimes cost a fair amount, so to get such a capable one here is a nice touch. The port selection of the 32UN880P-B is also pretty impressive, with a pair of HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, as well as two USB-A ports and even a USB-C which can deliver up to 60W of power.

For those after a capable productivity monitor for creative and colour-sensitive workloads, this Ebuyer deal on the LG Ultrafine 32UN880P-B makes for an excellent choice.