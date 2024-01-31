Logitech's affordable Wireless Starter kit of peripherals is down to £35 at John Lewis

Yesterday I featured a deal on a fantastic pair of wireless peripherals for Logitech that were at a heavy discount, but at the higher end of the market. If that wasn't for you, then it appears that the deals gods heard me if you wanted a more affordable choice. John Lewis has placed the humble Logitech Wireless Starter Kit - which compromises the compact Logitech K380 keyboard and positively diddy Logitech M185 mouse - to be reduced to clear, dropping its price to £35. For reference, the K380 is still anything from £35 to £45 on its own, so you're essentially getting the mouse for free!

The K380 has been a mainstay of Logitech's canon of wireless keyboards for yonks now, and has only just been supersed with a newer model that added some new software, different function keys, and some more colours. Other than that, it's the same compact keyboard as is present here, with a slim profile, funky looks and a smaller layout that gives you a functional set of keys. The K380 also has comfortable scissor-actuated keys which feel similar to a solid laptop keyboard. If that's what you're used to, then moving to the K380 will be a breeze.

It also works on up to three devices over either Bluetooth or Logitech's Unifying USB-A receiver making the K380 an excellent keyboard to use on a range of different devices at one. You could conceivably connect it to a Steam Deck or handheld console with a USB-C to USB-A adapter, to Bluetooth with a home PC and also to a work laptop. That's three devices, and the K380 would be happy to work on all three. A battery life of up to two years is also convenient, too.

Alongside the K380, this set also provides you with the M185, a compact wireless mouse which has been a staple of Logitech's range for nearly 15 years, being first introduced in 2011. Logitech claims it's the number one best-selling mouse in the world, and that wouldn't surprise me. A 1000 DPI sensor is enough for the kind of workloads you'll be using the M185 for, while its 2.4GHz receiver ensures a convenient wireless connection with up to 10m of range. 12 months of battery life is also solid, too.

If you're after a more affordable wireless combo of peripherals that can be used with all sorts of devices, including media centres, handheld games consoles and more, this Logitech Wireless Starter Kit for £35 from John Lewis is a steal.