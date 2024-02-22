Grab this mechanical Logitech G413 TKL SE for just $46 from Best Buy

As time has passed, we've seen more manufacturers big and small take a punt into the world of more entry-level mechanical keyboards, offering the benefits of a precise and more positive keypress in a chassis that comes with some frills for reasonable money. One of the better examples of this in recent times has been the Logitech G413 TKL SE, which offers a more standard smaller form factor layout, some comfortable switches, and a couple of other creature comforts, all for $46 at the moment from Best Buy.

You're getting a reasonably sturdy keyboard for the price with a plastic casing and brushed aluminium top plate that should offer little deck flex, if the full size model I've tested in the past is anything to go by. The G413 TKL SE, as the name suggests, also offers a space saving tenkeyless layout which sacrifices the number pad on the right hand side in favour of offering more desk real estate. In essence, you get a more compact board that provides more room for your mouse - something many mechanical keyboard fans prefer. It even comes with premium PBT keycaps, which offer a nicer subtly textured feel and greater durability than the ABS keycaps that are normally included on mechanical keyboards.

Inside, the G413 TKL SE features the brand's Brown switches, which are a reasonable clone to Cherry's MX Browns, offering a comfortable, soft tactile keypress. This mans it comes with a small tactile bump for feedback on exactly when a keypress has been recognised, making them ideal for rapid yet accurate keypresses for both high intensity games and for when you need to knuckle down and get some work down. It's for this reason that Browns have often been my favourite switch. Perhaps a little stingy is this keyboard's 6 key rollover, meaning you can only press six keys down simultaneously, as well as the lack of any form of software support for extra customisation. You do at least get a crisp white backlight that offsets the black shell nicely, and provides a handy boost for after dark working.

The Logitech G413 TKL SE is a solid mechanical TKL keyboard for not very much money with this Best Buy deal, and if you want one, it's well worth checking out.