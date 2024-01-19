If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get this solid Razer Cynosa Lite for just £18 from Amazon right now

A perfectly serviceable membrane keyboard.

As much as I might find it hard to believe, mechanical keyboards aren't for everyone. One of those big reasons is their cost against a membrane 'board, which are oftentimes more affordable. To this end, if you want a reliable membrane board with lots of RGB and good looks from a big-name manufacturer, the Razer Cynosa Lite is one of the better options out there that I've tested. It also just so happens that Amazon has a sizeable discount on the Cynosa Lite, which brings it down to a rather low price - it's just £19.

In terms of its looks, the Cynosa Lite borrows a lot from some of Razer's more conventional full size options - squint, and it may well look like an older iteration of the BlackWidow. That's no bad thing though, as the Cynosa Lite is a good-looking keyboard. It also comes with a full complement of keys for you to use, including a number pad, nav cluster, and all the alphanumeric keys you'd expect. It's also well-built with little chassis flex, which is great for a keyboard at this price point.

Inside, it features rubber domes, which are reasonably comfortable to type on, and at this price, I wouldn't have any complaints about the Cynosa Lite's typing experience. Rubber domes offer a degree of tactility when the dome collapses as you input a keypress, meaning they're a decent choice for long typing sessions when you've got a lot of work to do. They're also a reasonable choice for gaming, too, and the presence of ten-key rollover and anti-ghosting also prevents any unwanted inputs, as well as the ability to hold down a lot of keys at once for more complex moves.

There is RGB present inside the Cynosa Lite, and it's a typical Razer affair, with bright and vivid lighting that makes this keyboard look a lot more expensive than it actually is. There is also Razer Synapse present for convenient remapping of keys, configuring the RGB lighting and more besides, which adds a lot of value to an already great value for money product. Synapse is a bit of a fiddly install, and a hefty one too, but it's worthwhile for getting the most out of your keyboard.

£19 really isn't a lot for a keyboard of any sort these days, and if you're after a comfortable and reliable choice for gaming and typing that won't break the bank, this Razer Cynosa Lite deal is worth a look.

