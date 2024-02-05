Get this 32GB DDR4-3200 Crucial Pro DDR4 RAM kit for just £50 from Amazon

RAM is one of those components where price to performance really matters, as there is a bit of a defined sweet spot. For DDR4 kits like, this Crucial Pro kit represents a sweet spot in terms pf performance and indeed price, representing the rather low cost that memory has attached to it these days. A 32GB 3200MT/s kit can now be had for just £50 with this Amazon tick-box voucher, which is fantastic value for money.

This is a 32GB kit, which provides you with a good amount of headroom to use for more intensive tasks such as content creation and video/photo editing workloads, where you'll be able to feel the benefits of 32GB over 16GB. You could certainly go for a 16GB kit instead if you're only going to be gaming, but the going rate for a 16GB kit of similar specs is only a tenner less than this Crucial Pro 32GB kit, making this deal a much better one than it perhaps first seemed.

There's also the fact that this is a RAM kit with a 3200MT/s speed, which makes for a sweet spot in terms of price to performance. That's because you get a noticeable performance penalty from using base-spec 2133MT/s or 2400MT/s kits that cost as much as 3200MT/s, but you don't see massive gains from going beyond around 3600MT/s. 3200MT/s therefore makes a ton of sense from a value perspective, especially considering the low prices that this spec RAM has dropped to, relative to its performance.

If you want to grab some powerful RAM affordably for slotting into a new PC or to upgrade an existing one with loads more headroom, this Amazon deal on this Crucial Pro RAM kit is not to be missed.