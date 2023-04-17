Kingston's rapid 1TB Fury Renegade SSD is down to £74

Well, it's the start of another week, and it's perhaps no surprise we're seeing the return of a deal on one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy. This Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB is down to £74 from Amazon, a good £14 cheaper than it was just a month ago.

Just on the front of pure speed is where this Kingston SSD really shines. Kingston says it provides read and writes of up to 7300MB/s and 7000MB/s respectively, putting it up there as a drive that virtually maxes out the PCIe 4.0 interface. These speeds make it an ideal choice to use in your PS5, not only from the perspective that it meets Sony's strict requirements for a PS5 itself thanks to its included graphene-aluminium heatspreader, but also from the fact its speeds make it one of the best PS5 SSDs money can buy today.

At 1TB, this is also quite a large capacity SSD, and one that'll increase your PS5's storage by a good few times. In breaking this down, the PS5 has an internal SSD that's 825GB in size, but in actual fact, it's only got 666GB of usable space for game storage. Adding in a 1TB SSD therefore provides 1.66TB for you to play with, giving you 2.5x as much storage. It's also a much better and and more cost-effective solution than Microsoft's storage expansion cards, which are made by one manufacturer only and therefore don't benefit from market forces quite as much.

This is a drive that's also more than suitable for your killer gaming PC, especially considering the sheer speed this Kingston SSD offers, but you'll just have to make sure your PC supports PCIe 4.0 as a standard. For reference, as long as you've got a motherboard from the last three to four years, you'll be totally okay, but it's just worth checking. Adding this into your PC is not only going to be handy as a game drive, but you could also use it as a boot drive, too, and it's one of those drives that's going to be able to handle basically anything you throw at it.

If it's a seriously powerful SSD you're wanting to drop into your PS5 or PC, then this Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB NVMe SSD for £74 is a serious contender.