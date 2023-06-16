Pick up some of the fastest Ryzen CPUs for cheap in AMD's Game On promotion

AMD is incentivising the purchase of their Ryzen 5000 and 7000 processors this month, with price drops at Scan, Ebuyer and Overclockers in the UK and a free copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with purchases of Ryzen 7000 CPUs. We've rounded up the three best deals that are part of this promotion - from the powerful Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 7 7800X3D that we named as the fastest gaming CPUs on the market and the excellent value Ryzen 5 5700X.

Ryzen 9 7900X3D - a powerful all-rounder

First up is the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, a high-end CPU that combines the incredible gaming performance of an extra-large V-Cache with a 12-core, 24-thread design that also works brilliantly for content creation. This processor debuted at £620, but drops to £500 flat in the AMD promotions, with a free copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor included. Combine this with an X670, B650 or A620 motherboard and DDR5 RAM, and you'll have a solid basis for a do-anything gaming PC.

Ryzen 7 7800X3D - the best gaming CPU

Next up is the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, a chip we declared the best gaming CPU in our 7800X3D review. Like its last-gen equivalent, the legendary 5800X3D, this chip uses a single-chiplet design that allows it to run faster in some games than the dual-chiplet 7900X3D and 7950X3D, at the expense of content creation performance - think video transcoding or 3D rendering. Combined with a lower price than the 7900X3D - just £429 in the AMD promotions at Scan - this makes it the ultimate CPU for mid-range or high-end gaming builds, even beating out the Intel Core i9 13900K by a good margin in nearly every game we tested it in.

Ryzen 7 5700X - a great value choice for gaming and content creation

If you're on more of a budget, then AMD's last-gen Ryzen 5000 series is the place to be. These CPUs work with cheaper AM4 motherboards and DDR4 RAM, making them a cheaper option overall, but performance is still strong compared to past Ryzen generations. The 5700X is the cheapest eight-core, 16-thread processor in the Ryzen 5000 series lineup and offers an amazing price to performance ratio, considering that the only noticeably better chip for gaming in the 5000 series lineup is the 5800X3D which goes for £100 or so more than the 5700X.

Wrapping up

So, there you have it! A selection of deals from AMD's Game On promo on some truly powerful CPUs. Of course, if you want more where this comes from, then be sure to check out the full list of retailers participating in AMD's Game On promo.