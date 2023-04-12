Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070: US and UK links, release date and prices

The $599/£589 GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card brings the firm's efficient Ada Lovelace architecture to the upper-mid-range category, offering sterling 1440p and reasonable 4K performance alongside new features like DLSS 3. In this article, we'll show you where to buy the new GPU in the US and UK and how much you should expect to pay once the 4070 goes on sale at its release time of 2PM BST (9AM EDT / 6AM PDT) on Thursday 13th April 2023.

Our Nvidia RTX 4070 review is already live, with our testing revealing circa RTX 3080 performance - sometimes lower, sometimes higher - at a lower RRP than the current street price of the RTX 3080. It's not as strong a value as the last-gen 3070, which nominally equalled its prior-gen flagship for less than half the price, but it's still a slight improvement - and DLSS 3 opens up some interesting options too.

Given how long it's taken Nvidia to release more mid-range GPUs into its 40-series lineup - although $599 is hardly mid-range historically speaking - we expect to see a fair amount of interest in this graphics card, especially if it is available at RRP/MSRP. To help out, we've rounded up every retailer set to stock these GPUs in the UK and the US, plus direct links to UK cards available at RRP.

Here's our full RTX 4070 video review, with Rich at the helm.

UK: Where to buy Nvidia RTX 4070 (from £589)

Here are links to each retailer stocking the Nvidia RTX 4070 we've been able to find in the UK. Scroll down for direct links to UK RRP cards too.

Note that these links aren't likely to work before the 13th April release date rolls around, and even then not all retailers may put their 4070 category pages live at the 2PM BST release time, but we'll continue updating this article and adding new options as we find them.

UK: Direct links to RRP cards (£589)

Here's a list of direct links to cards set to be available at the UK RRP of £589. Historically these sell out quite quickly, so it's worth checking these as soon as sales start at 2PM BST on 13th April.

Asus GeForce RTX 4070 Dual - Scan, Ebuyer

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Windforce OC - Scan, Ebuyer

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ventus 2X OC - Scan, Ebuyer

Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Trinity - Scan, Ebuyer

Palit GeForce RTX 4070 Dual - Ebuyer

We'll add more UK RRP cards if we can find them, but the unfortunate trend is that these cards often take months to return to their launch prices - so my advice would be to get your orders in rather rapidly if you're interested.

US: Where to buy Nvidia RTX 4070 (from $599)

Here are links to each retailer stocking the RTX 4070 we've been able to find in the US.

As mentioned above, sales begin on April 13th - likely at 9AM EDT / 6AM PDT - so don't expect these links to necessarily work before that time. Even once the release date has arrived, retailers tend to go live with their GPU offerings at different times, so we'll keep this page up to date with updated links as we go.

Frequently asked questions

When is the Nvidia RTX 4070 release date and time?

The RTX 4070 is set to be released worldwide from 13th April at 2PM BST (that's 9AM EDT / 6AM PDT for the US market).

Nvidia RTX 4070: strengths Similar performance to the powerful 3080

Power-efficient 4nm architecture

DLSS 3 slightly increases input lag but significantly boosts visual smoothness

Compact FE design and cool, quiet operation Nvidia RTX 4070: weaknesses Expensive for a XX70-class card

12GB of VRAM is good, not great

What UK price is the Nvidia RTX 4070?

The RTX 4070 costs £589 in the UK - or at least, that's the UK RRP.

What US price is the Nvidia RTX 4070?

The RTX 4070 costs $599 in the US - or at least, this is the US MSRP.

What's the recommended PSU (power supply) for the RTX 4070?

With a rated 200W TDP, Nvidia recommends a 550W power supply or better - which includes the vast majority of PSUs you're likely to find for sale to the gaming crowd. The Founders Edition model comes with a 12-pin to dual 8-pin power adapter in the box. By comparison, the RTX 3080 has a 320W TDP.

How big is the RTX 4070?

The RTX 4070 is physically smaller than the 3080 it replaces, with its Founders Edition coming in a dual-slot design that measures 336 x 140 x 61mm (13.2 x 5.5 x 2.4in). This card should be easy to fit even in smaller cases, which is great to see. Third-party models may have larger dimensions, so it's best to double-check your case's GPU clearance before ordering a 4070.

What ports does the RTX 4070 have?

The Founders Edition model has three DisplayPort 1.4a ports and one HDMI 2.1 port; third-party cards may opt for different connectors.

Well, there you have it - the best retailer links for the Nvidia RTX 4070 and a bit of extra information on price, availability and required specs as well. Let us know if you spot one of these GPUs at a retailer we haven't listed, and stay tuned to @dealsfoundry on Twitter for more PC deals as we find them.