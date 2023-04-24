Get a Ryzen 7000 CPU and motherboard for just £355 with this AWD-IT bundle

The world of Ryzen 7000 is in full swing at the moment, and it's especially good that we're starting to see bundle deals emerge on Ryzen 7000 alongside some pretty capable motherboards. This goes especially for this handy selection from AWD-IT where you can grab a Ryzen 5 7600 processor and Asus Prime B650M-A 2 motherboard for £355, netting you a solid discount on its previous list price

The Ryzen 7600 may be the most affordable processor in the Ryzen 7000 lineup, but that doesn't mean it isn't an excellent processor for the price. It's still an especially potent choice whose new platform allows it to easily outperforms even Core i9 and Ryzen 9 competition from previous generations. This comes especially thanks to its six cores, 12 threads and a boost clock of up to 5.1GHz, meaning that AMD has managed to break the elusive 5GHz barrier across the board with its new chips. That's quite the feat.

In our Ryzen 7600 review, we found that it performed near identically to the more expensive Ryzen 5 7600X, and by the extension the rest of the Ryzen 7000 family, while consuming less power thanks to its reduced TDP. As much as AM5 may require a new platform to build on, the fact remains that you're getting quite the major performance boost, and that over time, we're likely to see these increases returns come at an even lower cost.

Speaking of new platforms, you're going to need a new motherboard to build into Ryzen 7000, hence why these bundles of CPU and motherboard exist. With this in mind, the Asus Prime B650M-A 2 on offer here should be a pretty handy choice. There's support for DDR5 and PCIe 5.0, which is especially handy for grabbing the speediest of components, while there are and ports a plenty with a total of 15 USB-A ports across both the front and back I/O, as well as 2.5-gig Ethernet out, and support for HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4 output.

If you're wanting to grab a solid platform on which to build your next gaming rig, this combo of the Ryzen 7600 and Asus Prime B650M-A 2 for £355 from AWD-IT is definitely one to consider.