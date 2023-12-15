This Trust GXT 865 Asta mechanical keyboard is just £10 from Studio right now

Mechanical keyboards don't have to cost an arm and a leg, as there are a bucketload of affordable options from worthy manufacturers that can offer the enhanced typing feel of a mechanical board for virtual peanuts, if you get the right deal. For instance, this Trust GXT 865 is available for £10 from Studio at the moment.

At that price, you think you'd end up missing out on an awful lot of features, but the GXT 865 Asta provides a full complement of keys, including a number pad, function row and nav cluster, so you certainly aren't missing out there. It comes with what looks to be a decent chassis comprised of black plastic, so should be reasonably sturdy. You also get a slew of handy secondary functions on the F-row, giving you quick access to volume controls, as well as shortcuts for opening a web browser or email client. The GXT 865 Asta also comes with integrated cable channeling to keep your desk looking clean, which is a nice touch. It also features a dedicated gaming mode that locks the Windows keys to prevent leaving your game accidentally as well full N-key rollover to ensure the keyboard correctly registers as many simultaneous key presses as you make, a common failing of non-mechanical keyboards.

Inside, the GXT 865 Asta features Outemu Red switches. These linear switches have a light 45g actuation force and a 2mm actuation point, which makes them pleasant to use for both gaming and typing - and they're quieter than mechanical options that have an audible click or tactile bump for enhanced feedback. Linear switches are a great first choice for you to get the idea of a mechanical keyswitch, offering a generally more solid, precise and positive feeling keypress over the rubber dome or scissor-actuated keyboards that you may be used to, or traditionally circle at this price point. Once you try it, you'll get the idea.

As much as there may not be any dedicated software (for this price, I'm not fussed!), Trust says you get 7 different lighting presets to choose from for its RGB backlighting. This can add a bit of colour to your setup and some funky patterns, if you so choose.

I think £10 may well be one of the lowest prices I've ever seen for a full size mechanical keyboard full stop, and if you're after one for testing, or to give to someone this Christmas that won't break the bank, this is definitely worth a look.