This powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is down to £252 from Ebuyer's eBay store with a code

Just because we've entered into a brand new CPU generation with the advent of Ryzen 7000, it doesn't mean that the last gen of CPUs are dead and gone. Ryzen 5000 still represents an enticing option in a lot of cases, especially with discounts such as this one from an eBay discount code - namely COLLECT10 - that brings the powerful Ryzen 9 5900X down to £252.

It's testament to the scale of this discount that it makes the 5900X almost half price compared to its retail price, and for that, you're getting quite the capable chip. It comes with 12 cores, 24 threads and a boost clock of up to 4.8GHz, making it quite the powerful choice for everything from gaming to intense content creation workloads. For instance, in our review, we noted the 5900X to be one of the top performers in the likes of Far Cry 5, the 5900X took a notable win against Intel's chip of the day, the 10600K, as well as providing an excellent generation-on-generation boost against the older Ryzen 9 3900XT.

As well as being an excellent performer in a range of games, the 5900X also proved itself to be quite the capable chip for content creation workloads, beating out all of AMD's other chips, as well as some of Intel's more powerful choices, too. Its HEVC encode rate was tied with the previous gen's 16 core chip, showing the 5900X to be quite an efficient chip, while its Cinebench R20 were also the highest we'd seen for an AMD chip at the time, while it consumed about as much power as the lower-down 5800X, with four fewer cores and threads.

Going for the 5900X also makes good financial sense from the standpoint of the cost of the other components you'll need for a PC build. Feature-packed AM4 capable motherboards are getting to some reasonable prices, while capable DDR4 RAM can be had for peanuts these days, and of course, fast NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage is constantly getting cheaper. With the 5900X also coming down in price to quite an insane low, it makes the prospect of using it as the centrepiece of your build even more appealing.

If it's a powerful all-round AMD CPU you're after for especially reasonable money, this deal on the 5900X is for you, but you'll have to be quick - it ends tonight.