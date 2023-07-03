This Kingston A400 960GB SATA SSD is just £35 from MyMemory

As much as NVMe drives are getting all the attention because of their blazing fast speeds, let's not forget about the humble SATA SSD. It's still a fantastic choice for those wanting to upgrade their older PCs to augment or replace aging hard drives, and with this Kingston A400 deal from MyMemory, you can get nearly a terabyte of storage for just £35.

In doing the maths, this works out to a price of 3.6p per GB of storage, which is quite frankly ridiculous. For reference, the A400 first launched in 2018 with a price of £360 on Amazon. This means that in five years of being available, its price has dropped by roughly 90 percent. That isn't something you can really say too much, and helps to explain further why this deal on the A400 really is an absolute steal.

Besides being some insane value for money on paper, the A400 represents a solid choice for upgrading old PCs or laptops on the cheap by giving them a much needed speed boost. Kingston rates the A400 with speeds of up to 500MB/s and 450MB/s in terms of its reads and writes, making it a fair bit quicker than the older mechanical hard drives you're likely to be replacing. I've personally added one of these into an older system before, and it makes for a quick and easy upgrade that sped the system up by quite some way.

The fact also remains that you're going to be getting nearly 1TB of storage here, which is enough for loading on a fair amount of apps, games, and media files, as well as for using for an OS install if you wish to. For those wanting to upgrade an older system, it's going to be handy to use the A400 as a boot drive, especially so you can take advantage of those much quicker speeds. Then there's also the point of reliability to consider. As solid state storage, the A400 features no moving parts, inherently making it a lot more reliable than older mechanical hard drives with their spinning discs and all.

£35 is an insane price for any form of solid state storage, let alone a drive like the Kingston A400. If you're after an excellent SATA SSD for adding into your current PC or upgrading an older one, this is a fab deal.