One of the best 1TB PS5 SSDs is down to £57, more than 50% off

I know storage prices keep coming down, but this is getting ridiculous now. The Crucial P5 Plus, one of the best PS5 SSDs and a strong performer on PC too, has received a major discount from Amazon. Currently, you can get it for £57 in 1TB form, more than half off its £119 UK RRP.

The P5 Plus is one of the fastest SSDs we've tested, with maximum read and write speeds of 6600MB/s and 5000MB/s respectively. These make it noticeably faster than the first run of PCIe 4.0 drives that were released a few years back. What's more, its random performance is strong with respective reads and writes of 630K IOPS and 700K IOPS, helping minimise game load times and PC startup times. In essence, this helps to make the P5 Plus one of the best gaming SSDs, whether you put it into a PC or PS5 for that matter.

If you do want to use it in a PS5, Sony recommends using a heatsink. You can pick one up for less than £10, such as this model we've tested and recommend for £8. It's also possible to use the drive without one, SSDs just get slower if they overheat - so if you notice any slowdowns you can plump for the heatsink later.

A 1TB capacity also provides you with a decent bit more storage for games and the like. What's more, this actually nearly trebles the total amount of usable storage inside your PS5. Allow me to explain - as much as the PS5 comes with an 825GB internal drive, it only comes with 667GB of storage that can be used for installing games on. Adding a 1TB drive to that brings your total to 1.667 TB, which is 2.5 times larger.

PC users will need to note that you'll need to grab a motherboard that supports PCIe 4.0 for the P5 Plus to work. This shouldn't be too much of an issue though, as almost all Intel and AMD motherboards from the last three years (eg B550, X570, Z590, H570 or later) are suitable. It's really excellent that drives like this have come down in price so much, and given the vast compatibility with motherboards too, it means you're getting a worthwhile upgade for not much in the way of a significant outlay.

Getting a Crucial P5 Plus for just £57 is a ridiculous deal, and if you're someone who wants a speedy drive for your PC or PS5 for especially good money, this really is the deal for you.