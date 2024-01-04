This fetching NZXT H1 V2 small form factor PC case is down to £200 from Scan Computers

NZXT's H1 V2 case makes for quite an interesting small form factor case, given its size and shape being similar to Microsoft's current flagship games console. If you're after one of these for your next PC build, Scan Computers currently has one for a handy reduction off list price, giving you the chance to get it for £200.

Being the V2 variant means this case carries some notable upgrades compared to the V1 variant, with a higher wattage power supply built in, as well as an extra cooling fan and generally bigger dimensions to allow for larger GPUs to be fitted. With this in mind, the H1 V2 is rated for GPUs up to 324mm in length and 58mm in thickness, which gives you good enough clearance for a wide variety of options. To be on the safe side, just make sure you check the dimensions of any potential GPUs before you commit to picking one out for this PC.

While that's convenient in itself, the fact this case comes with a power supply and AIO built in means that NZXT has done some of the heavy lifting for you in terms of installation and cable management. This makes it a good case for those who just want an easy time of building, whether it's your first go, or you're a PC building veteran. You'll just need all your other components to slot in, including a Mini ITX motherboard to build on. NZXT has ensured that there is easy access to the case's internals with tool-less access to each of the case's panels. The front glass and rear mesh panels require a small pull to get off, while the two side panels and the top slide up and away.

If you're after an intriguing looking Mini ITX SFF case for your next PC build that should be easy to work in, this NZXT H1 V2 deal from Scan Computers may well be for you.