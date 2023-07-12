This handy portable SSD offers 1TB space for £47

As much as we're into the final throes of Prime Day 2023, there are stil some Crucial deals to tell you about. That is to say that there's a deep discount on Crucial's X8 1TB portable SSD, which sees the popular and DF-recommended drive under £50 for the first time ever.

This drive is fast, too. It provides read speeds of up to 1050MB/s, meaning it offers usable speeds for playing PC (and last-gen console) games directly, with faster load speeds than the older mechanical hard drive you might have in your PC at the moment. The same also goes for any videos or photos you might want to grab instant access to - using the X8 to quickly pull up files should be much easier than waiting for a hard drive. You can also use this for last-gen consoles as a means of playing games from them, and there's nothing stopping you using it with a PS5 or Xbox Series X, either, although with the current-gen consoles, you'll be using the X8 as 'cold storage'. In other words, you can store games, but you can't play them off the drive.

In addition, the fact there's 1TB of capacity present means you won't be short of space for games, videos or personal files. It's always nice to have as much storage as possible, and being able to add another terabyte of potenttial capacity is always welcome. What's also handy is just given that this is a portable drive, you can take those files on the go with you. With the speeds on offer, you could certainly edit video off the X8 if you so wished.

As a portable SSD, it's also handy to know the X8 is drop proof up to two metres, and is also 'proofed' from extreme temperatures, shock, and vibrations, too, which is handy if you do plan on taking it out anywhere. The fact the X8 is solid state in the first place also lends itself to being more reliable as there aren't moving parts, unlike with a mechanical hard drive that will eventually stop spooling after a period of time.

If you're after a solid top of the line portable SSD for less for storing all kinds of things on, this Crucial X8 1TB Prime Day deal really is one to take note of.