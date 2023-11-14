This Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition is available for just £550 from Asus right now

Asus' ROG Phone 6 is certainly one of the best gaming phones money can buy today, and the entire concept of the device has been on quite a resurgence in recent years as mobile games become more advanced, and as cloud gaming from consoles or your PC becomes more of a norm than a niche. If you want to get on the act with an interesting option, this Batman Edition of the ROG Phone 6 is available from Asus for just £550, which is half its list price.

The biggest thing here is that left-field design, which features Batman logos and branding across the phone's back casing. Of course, the devil is in the details, and the ROG Phone 6 is certainly a fetching device for fans of Batman. It's not just the phone that's plastered with tie-in stuff, though as it comes in special packaging which is designed to look like an armaments box. You also get a Bat Signal projector, Batman Aero case and a Batman logo shaped SIM ejector pin. That's pretty cool!

Underneath all the branding though, the ROG Phone 6 is also a rather capable handset in its own right. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, complete with Asus' clever GameCool 6 cooling system that keeps things cool. To get the best out of that cooling system, Asus has moved the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip to the middle of the phone, away from the edges of the metal frame to where it is going to be its coolest, and you can attach an additional fan in this exact place to keep the phone running at reasonable temperatures. Its 16GB of RAM gives you enough headroom for multi-tasking and playing games, while 512GB of storage is a decent capacity for apps, games, and even some music or films.

The ROG Phone 6's screen isn't exactly small either, with a 6.78 inch curved Samsung AMOLED panel, complete with vibrant colours and excellent brightness. There are also dedicated viewing modes, as well as custom colour profiles to suit your eyes. The 2448x1080 resolution is lower than similarly priced generalist devices, but as most games are displayed at 1920x1080, the ROG Phone 6 deals with it well, complete with a 165Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth output. You also get a decent selection of rear cameras, with a 50MP f/1.9 main snapper, as well as a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP f/2 macro lens, and there's also support for up to 8K/30fps video, or more logically 4K/60fps. In addition, the 6000mAh battery it offers is massive, and provides you with some solid endurance. The quick charging present on the ROG Phone 6 is also impressive, with its 65W charging offering up to 60% charge in 19 minutes.

For a solid gaming phone with some great specs and some left-field design, this Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition for £550 from Asus is a great find.