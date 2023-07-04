This 55-inch LG C3 OLED is £1700 from John Lewis with a free soundbar

LG's OLED tellies always get consistent recommendations from me, especially because they generally make for some of the best 4K TVs for gaming. However, these recommendations so far in 2023 have had the notable omission of the brand's latest model, the C3. However, with this deal from John Lewis, you can get the 55-inch LG C3 OLED, as well as a free LG S60Q soundbar and subwoofer set (worth £299) for free - that's handy.

Just before I go any further, it's worth explaining how to redeem this offer - you firstly need to add the C3 to your basket, and then add the S60Q. Then go to your basket where those two products are, and add code S60Q. This should take the value of the soundbar off to give you both products for £1700, which should look something like the screenshot shown.

So, what's new with the C3 compared to the world-beating C2? In all honesty, not much. However, what has changed are some handy quality of life features to optimise your experience even further. Of course, as a new model, the C3 comes with a new processor, with its Alpha 9 Gen 6 chip, but as well as offering a snappier experience, it also brings with it some new internal smarts. These include AI Super Upscaling Pro, which upscales sub-4K footage whiel reducing noise to make it sharper, as well as Object Enhancer, which enhances foreground characters and props in scenes. Alongside this also comes a new operating system in webOS 23, which provides a simplified UI, as well as a dedidcated sound sub-menu in the Game Optimiser menu. The C3 also has a new feature called Quick Media Switching VRR, which prevents the momentary black screen you get when you switch inputs - it's a small feature, but every little helps I suppose.

Besides this, the C3 OLED uses the same OLED Evo panel as last year's model. This brings with it some unmatched contrast filled with those signature OLED inky blacks and vibrant colours. The OLED Evo panel also helps it get brighter some of LG's even older models, such as the fan-favourite C1 and previous options. It's on the front of brightness where OLEDs have traditionally struggled against their LED counterparts, making this a much-welcomed upgrade to offer a sublime image.

The same as the C2, this C3 also comes with a full complement of four HDMI 2.1 ports that are capable of 4K/120Hz output. This is especially handy for those of us with current gen games consoles, or even if you've got a living room PC, and you want to play games on the big screen. There is also a full selection of VRR support with HDMI Forum VRR, as well as both FreeSync and G-Sync for PC users to ensure a tear and stutter-free gaming experience.

There's no doubt that the LG C3 OLED is a fantastic telly for the money, especially with the additonal quality of life features afforded by the new model, and with the allure of a soundbar and subwoofer thrown in, it might just be for you if you want a new big telly for your front room.

On the other hand, if you prefer the very similar C2, it's available for £1149 from Amazon.