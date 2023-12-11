This 4TB Samsung 990 Pro NVMe SSD can be yours for £205 with cashback from Amazon

Cashback offers can be quite lucrative from Samsung on a range of products, as we've seen in the past. This current option may be one of the most tempting we've seen in a while, with it being possible to get this Samsung 990 Pro 4TB Heatsink model for £205 from Amazon after redeeming a sizeable £75 cashback. This makes it £51.25 per TB of storage, or 5p or so per GB, which is a crazy good price on such a speedy SSD.

You've got to purchase by the 21st December to claim this offer (while Amazon still has stock, of course) according to Samsung's cashback claims site, and with Amazon as a participating retailer, it's as simple as purchasing the device, going through the steps to claim the cashback by inputting your proof of purchase, serial number of the device, date purchased, retailer, and so on on the dedicated site. In doing so, you should receive your £75 rebate within 45 days.

In taking a look at the drive itself, this 990 Pro model is the complete solution for either PC or PS5 use. For the latter, it offers speeds that smash Sony's stringent requirements in a massive capacity, and with that all-important heatsink for better thermal performance, therefore easily making it one of the best PS5 SSDs out there. Getting a 4TB drive allows you to add an incredible amount of storage to your existing internal drive, taking it all the way up to 4.66TB of usable internal space.

For PC use, the presence of 4TB of storage is handy for using the 990 Pro as a boot drive, to store a massive Steam library and a whole lot more. You've just got to make sure your motherboard supports PCIe 4.0 - that's basically anything from the last four or so years - and that you've got a spare M.2 slot in which to put the drive. The 990 Pro is one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy today, especially with its insane speeds of up to 7450MB/s reads and 6950MB/s writes. Its random performance is also excellent too, with speeds of up to 1.6M IOPS reads, giving you especially quick load times in games and other programs.

If you can take advantage of the cashback offer here, it makes the 990 Pro an incredible value for money drive, especially considering both the capacity and the presence of a heatsink. It's quite the powerful all-in-one option.