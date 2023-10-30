This 38-inch LG ultrawide gaming monitor is £220 off at Ebuyer

Sometimes a more standard resolution panel isn't enough, and you want more horizontal space. If you want a more immersive gaming experience, or you want to multi-task without setting up multiple displays, then ultrawide monitors have quite the appeal. Add a fast Nano IPS panel into the mix, a large 38-inch screen and even more besides, and it becomes even more appealing. What if there was also £220 off? Then this deal on the LG 38GN950P-B from Ebuyer for £980 down from £1200 is rather appealing.

The big thing with this LG ultrawide isn't just its size and 3840x1600 resolution, but the fact it's a Nano IPS panel. That combo in itself is a world's first, or so LG says. The thing with a Nano IPS panel is that it combines the benefits of IPS and TN panels with its excellent colours and viewing angles alongside being rather responsive, too, making it an excellent choice for gaming. What's more, an overclocked 160Hz refresh rate ensures smooth output that makes it suitable for more competitive titles, while there's a solid complement of VRR with both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync. That'll ensure that whether you've got an AMD or Nvidia GPU that you'll get a tear and stutter-free experience.

The fact this is an ultrawide panel lends itself to offering you a more immersive gaming experience, and support for DisplayHDR600 (and therefore a quoted 600 nits of brightness) can go a long way to helping that. What's more, the 38GN950P-B is a rather colour accurate panel, too, with a quoted 98% coverage of the specialist DCI-P3 gamut, meaning you could potentially use this monitor for more colour sensitive and creative-driven workloads, if you so choose. You also get both DisplayPort and HDMI outputs, suitable for a wide range of PCs, laptops and consoles, which is handy.

As for its looks, this LG panel is quite a mean-looking option with a black and red colour scheme, and quite sharp, angular edges to it. The stand here offers tilt and height adjust, too, and the 38GN950P-B certainly carries a lot of presencee with it being such a large panel.

If you're in the market for a fast ultrawide monitor that should offer some excellent image quality with a big discount, this Ebuyer deal on the LG 38GN950P-B for £980 isn't to be missed.