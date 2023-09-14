This 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 RAM kit is just £90 from Amazon

As we get further into a new generation of components, we're beginning to see some major price drops. DDR5 RAM in particular is becoming more reasonably priced, with large cuts in price compared to where they were a few months ago. This 32GB kit of DDR5-6000 Corsair Vengeance RAM is down to £90 from Amazon, which makes for quite a crazy deal.

The 6000MT/s speeds available with this Corsair RAM kit makes it one of the speedier DDR5 kits out there. It helps to provide a notable jump in performance compared to slower DDR5-5200 or DDR5-4800 RAM when gaming. We've seen this in testing across a range of different CPUs this year, with some major jumps at 1080p in titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Flight Simulator 2020. Once you get above FHD though, you're more likely to be GPU-limited, so going for more affordable RAM makes sense - the performance boost isn't necessarily there.

32GB gives you oodles of headroom for all manner of intense tasks, including heavy content creation loads, as well as gaming. In particular, you'll be thankful for the extra headroom when handling high-res video, as it can be easy to soak up more than 16GB. It's also handy to have more capacity if you're gaming while having other programs open. If you've ever had Chrome open while gaming, you'll understand the pain of a program that's quite a RAM hog. Having such a high capacity is just a surefire way of making sure your PC will run smoothly while multi-tasking.

This Corsair kit is also quite an unassuming RAM kit, with no form of RGB or flashy lights to detract from its power. Instead, you just get a textured silver heat spreader, complete with Corsair logos to keep things on-brand. This means it'll look right at home in a wide range of systems thanks to its inoffensive styling.

£90 for such a capable RAM kit as this 6000MT/s Corsair Vengeance kit makes for a fantastic deal, and if you're after a powerful set to chuck into your PC, then this is definitely one to consider.