The powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU has dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon

AMD's crop of Ryzen 7000 chips have certainly made for some of the best gaming CPUs money can buy today, offering immense performance at a variety of price ranges. If you want one of the best value chips AMD offers at the moment, look no further than the potent Ryzen 7 7700X which dropped to its lowest price ever today.

To prove the point, in our Ryzen 7700X review, we noted the performance of this high-end option actually rivalled that of the more expensive 7950X and 7900X processors thanks to the 7700X's simpler single-chiplet design. That was especially true in titles such as Flight Simulator 2020, while the 7700X beats AMD's non-X3D CPUs in CS:GO too. There also proved to be a notable improvement in performance across the board with faster 6000MT/s DDR5 RAM, a trend we've seen with other Ryzen designs.

For content creation too, the 7700X, with its eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock of 5.4GHz, makes for a potent choice. Here, our testing revealed it to offer performance that was just shy of 30 percent better than the last-gen 8C/16T processor, last generation's 5800X. While the 7900X and 7950X are better bets here, the fact remains that the 7700X makes for a better proposition for value for money, as well as for the sake of efficiency, with a much lower TDP.

With all this power in mind though, it comes with a bit of a caveat. For it to work, you will need a X670 or B650 AM5 motherboard. These motherboards are more expensive than their AM4 predecessors, but do bring with them some future-proofing benefits such as support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5.

Getting the 7700X for £281 from Amazon really is a tasty proposition, and if you're someone in the market for building a new PC like I am, then you may well want to take a closer look at this.