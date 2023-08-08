If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU has dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon

Right in the price/performance sweet spot for PC gaming.

AMD's crop of Ryzen 7000 chips have certainly made for some of the best gaming CPUs money can buy today, offering immense performance at a variety of price ranges. If you want one of the best value chips AMD offers at the moment, look no further than the potent Ryzen 7 7700X which dropped to its lowest price ever today.

To prove the point, in our Ryzen 7700X review, we noted the performance of this high-end option actually rivalled that of the more expensive 7950X and 7900X processors thanks to the 7700X's simpler single-chiplet design. That was especially true in titles such as Flight Simulator 2020, while the 7700X beats AMD's non-X3D CPUs in CS:GO too. There also proved to be a notable improvement in performance across the board with faster 6000MT/s DDR5 RAM, a trend we've seen with other Ryzen designs.

For content creation too, the 7700X, with its eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock of 5.4GHz, makes for a potent choice. Here, our testing revealed it to offer performance that was just shy of 30 percent better than the last-gen 8C/16T processor, last generation's 5800X. While the 7900X and 7950X are better bets here, the fact remains that the 7700X makes for a better proposition for value for money, as well as for the sake of efficiency, with a much lower TDP.

With all this power in mind though, it comes with a bit of a caveat. For it to work, you will need a X670 or B650 AM5 motherboard. These motherboards are more expensive than their AM4 predecessors, but do bring with them some future-proofing benefits such as support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5.

Getting the 7700X for £281 from Amazon really is a tasty proposition, and if you're someone in the market for building a new PC like I am, then you may well want to take a closer look at this.

