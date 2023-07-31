The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini For Mac is just £95 from Amazon right now

Logitech's MX Master mice are popular choices for office and creative work, but did you know they also make matching keyboards? That's the idea behind the MX Mechanical Mini, which is available in a Mac-friendly compact layout and is £65 off at Amazon UK today.

I'm a big fan of Logitech's run of MX peripherals, and I use their top-of-the-line MX Master 3S mouse every day when working, so it was great to see the release last year of this rare Mac-friendly mechanical keyboard - a category that includes the Das Keyboard MacTigr but relatively few other options amongst top-rated mechanical keyboards.

As the Mini name implies, this is functional yet space saving configuration with all of the essential keys, including the arrow keys, with the nav cluster and num pad left out to save space. Having the extra desk space is handy and allows for better ergonomics too - your mouse hand, arm and shoulder can all be in line rather than being stretched out to the side. That combination of utility and ergonomics helps 65 percent keyboards to be a particularly popular option these days.

Inside, the MX Mechanical Mini for Mac packs in some of Logitech's Tactile Quiet switches. These, in essence, are low profile Browns, and are actually packed into the standard MX Mechanical Mini I've used on occasion for work. They provide the best of both worlds for typists, with a snappy actuation force and soft tactile bump. What's more, as a low profile keyboard, you also get a shorter travel than full size switches, to offer a punchier typing experience. The MX Mechanical Mini for Mac also connects via either Bluetooth or the bundled 2.4GHz receiver, offering convenient connectivity on up to three devices - handy for power users, or those who just want one keyboard for multiple systems.

The keys on offer are also backlit, meaning the MX Mechanical Mini for Mac is also suitable for after-dark working as much as for use during the day. This backlighting is also smart to a degree, and automatically adjusts itself to suit the lighting conditions of where you happen to be. What's more, it also lights up when it senses your hands over the keyboard. That's all very clever, but it can have a bit of a toll on the battery life of the MX Mechanical Mini for Mac. For reference, it lasts for 15 days on a full charge with backlighting on, and up to 10 months with it off - that's some serious endurance.

£95 for as capable of a wireless low profile mechanical keyboard as the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac is a mega deal, and if you've been wanting one, then this is the deal to pull the trigger on.

If you'd prefer a full size keyboard, the standard Logitech MX Keys from Amazon is £88 at the moment. It isn't mechanical, but offers a snappy laptop-style scissor-actuated keypress, alongside a functional full size layout, the same fun backlighting tech, and a generally excellent construction, so it could be a good alternative pick.