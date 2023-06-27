The legendary Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse is down to just £35

It goes without saying that the Logitech G502 Hero is a real legend of the gaming mouse scene. It's one of the world's best selling wireless mice, and this Hero variant marks one of the most powerful iterations available. Currently, you can pick it up from Amazon for a ridiculous £35, which isn't much at all for one of the best gaming mice around and £45 cheaper than its UK RRP.

I've been a long-time user of the G502 in a couple of guises over the years, and it has consistently been one of my favourite gaming mice. A large reason for this is because it's such a comfortable mouse to hold, especially for a palm gripper, like me. The G502 Hero may be quite a heavy mouse by comparison to a lot of the competition, but it remains supremely comfortable. What's more, its frame also features a total of 11 programmable buttons that feel responsive. On a personal level, one of the main reasons I love the G502 Hero is because of its dual-mode free-spinning/ratcheting scroll wheel which provides it with an industrial charm you don't really get from other gaming mice.

The G502 Hero also packs in one of Logitech's most powerful sensors, with a sensitivity of 25,000 DPI. This also makes it one of most responsive mice I've ever used, even if the benefit of high DPI is not as tangible as it once was. The switches inside the G502 Hero are mechanical, so while they may not be as fast to register as more modern optical switches, they offer a great sense of tactility. A wired connection also means there's no latency or battery life issues for you to worry about either.

RGB fans won't be disappointed here, as the G502 Hero features Logitech's solid Lightsync lighting across a couple of different zones. The lighting itself should be pretty vibrant, and it's also configurable within Logitech's G Hub software suite, where you should also be able to reassign mouse button functions across the suite of 11 buttons, which isn't half a lot.

£35 for a legendary gaming mouse like the Logitech G502 Hero is an absolute steal. If you're wanting a powerful wired choice for a great price this side of Prime Day, this is fantastic.