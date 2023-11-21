Game in 4K 120Hz with this 48-inch Philips OLED for just £650 at Currys Business

The Black Friday deal train continues to rattle on as the excellent 48-inch Philips OLED707 OLED TV is now available for under £650 at Currys Business, down from £850 when it was on sale earlier this year and a UK RRP of £1000. This model is a great option for gaming, as it includes HDMI 2.1 for gameplay up to 4K 120Hz - with VRR for smooth gameplay on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, plus G-Sync and FreeSync support for PC gaming.

Note that you'll need to sign up for a Currys Business account to get this deal, as your regular Currys account won't work, but there are no particular requirements.

The 48OLED707/12 features Philips' classic Ambilight feature, with LED panels on the back of the TV splashing colour on the wall behind for a more immersive low-light viewing experience. It is also one of the few OLED TVs to support both of the competing HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR standards, so you can get peak-quality HDR from basically any streaming service. In contrast, LG's OLEDs only support Dolby Vision, so HDR10+ content will fall back to basic HDR10 which lacks the per-frame or per-scene metadata in the HDR10+ standard.

It also features cinematic sound quality, courtesy of Dolby Atmos, to help turn your front room into a cineplex - and a two HDMI 2.1 ports with two further HDMI 2.0 ports, so you can plug in your PS5 and Series X plus a soundbar without fear of any of your tech feeling left out.

You'll also qualify for a two-year guarantee on your new set in case of any unfortunate mishaps.

For more cracking TV deals during Black Friday, be sure to head on over to our 4K TV deals hub. We are rounding up all the best saving for OLED and QLED sets both in the UK and in the US, meaning you're guaranteed to find a bargain no matter where you are.